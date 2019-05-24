(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May’s voice breaks and she tears up at the end of her Downing Street statement saying she’ll step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7. Click here for our TOPLive blog.

May has delivered some tough speeches outside No. 10, but this was the most emotional I’ve ever seen her. During the 2017 election, she had to respond to two terrorist attacks. Then she had to speak about her abject failure to win a majority in the vote that followed. She’s faced leadership crises, votes of no confidence, and countless humiliations over Brexit. She even carried on speaking when she lost her voice. Now, at the very end, the famously mechanical communicator who was nicknamed the “Maybot” showed just how devastated she really is.

