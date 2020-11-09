McDonald's develops its own plant-based meat in blow to Beyond

McDonald’s Corp. announced it will develop its own line of faux meat, starting with a substitute burger, dealing a blow to Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc.

The world’s biggest restaurant company said its new line of products would eventually include faux chicken and meat for breakfast sandwiches. It will be called McPlant and International President Ian Borden said on a call that it will be “crafted exclusively for McDonald’s by McDonald’s.” Some markets will test the burger next year.

Beyond Meat’s shares plunged on the news, erasing gains and falling as much as 7.5 per cent. Trading in the stock was briefly paused due to volatility.

McDonald’s U.S. has been viewed as the potential crown jewel for up-and-coming faux meat makers like Beyond Meat and its competitor, Impossible Foods, which supplies Burger King with the patties for its Impossible Whopper.