    1h ago

    Metro reports Q4 profit up 10% from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Metro

    A customer loads her groceries at a Metro store Monday, April 15, 2019 in Ste-Therese, Que., north of Montreal. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    MONTREAL -- Metro Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose by more than 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

    The company, which includes the Metro grocery store chain and Jean Coutu drug stores, says it earned $186.5 million or 74 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 26.

    The result compared with a profit of $167.4 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue for the 12-week period totalled $4.14 billion, up from nearly $3.86 billion.

    Food same-store sales gained 10 per cent, while pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.5 per cent.

    On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned $193.1 million or 77 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $174 million or 68 cents per share a year ago.