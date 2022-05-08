(Bloomberg) -- The head of Mexico’s Navigation Services agency Seneam resigned amid concern the airspace above the country’s capital has become increasingly dangerous for flying, Reforma newspaper reported.

Videos posted to social media on Saturday showed a Volaris aircraft approaching a runway at Mexico City’s airport that was already occupied by another Volaris jet. The incoming plane quickly aborted landing.

A pilot’s association and the International Air Transport Association raised the alert this week of a worrying increase in ground proximity warning events since Mexico City’s airspace was redesigned last year. Benito Juarez International Airport recorded at least 17 such warnings since April 2021.

“Thanks to our pilots’ training and impeccable following of protocols, no passenger or crew was ever at risk during the situation reported on May 7,” Volaris Chief Executive Officer Enrique Beltranena said in a tweet Sunday, adding he immediately requested authorities investigate the matter.

