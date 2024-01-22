Mexico’s Deportations to Be Matched by Aid Package, Foreign Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s latest deals on immigration includes a plan to ramp up deportation flights to locations such as Guatemala, Venezuela, and Honduras, with the promise that those countries will receive development assistance.

Among next steps decided in bilateral migration talks held in Washington DC earlier in January are plans for the US and Mexico to share information when they believe it’s warranted to sanction firms transporting migrants, said Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Barcena at a press briefing Monday.

In a year when immigration has become a crucial matter in the US election, the authorities also agreed to visit jointly the perilous jungle known as the Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia through which many migrants travel, and to hold a trilateral meeting with Guatemala as soon as possible. There will also be an investigation after US military weapons were found in Mexico.

A separate readout from the US State Department on the talks, published Jan. 20, noted that the countries plan to hold trilateral senior leader discussions on fetanyl in early February.

Earlier in the Monday press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador added that he would possibly meet Tuesday with Congressmen from Texas.

