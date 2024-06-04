(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith said the company is ready to offer more concessions to settle a European Union antitrust probe into illegal tying of its Teams app.

“It’s apparent that our work probably isn’t yet done,” Smith told a group of reporters in Brussels on Tuesday. “I expect that we’ll need to take some additional steps.”

Smith’s comment comes as the European Commission readies a formal antitrust complaint against Microsoft’s conduct — a move which can eventually lead to hefty fines.

Read More: Microsoft Facing Formal EU Complaint Over Teams Video App

Microsoft last year proposed to split Teams from its broader business software packages and sell it to customers separately with an annual discount — but the move wasn’t enough to appease regulators. In April, it pledged to run out the changes globally.

The EU has since then been working on a formal complaint over Microsoft’s practice of tying its video software Teams to its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 packages.

The case was sparked by a complaint from Salesforce Inc.’s messaging platform Slack four years ago.

--With assistance from Jillian Deutsch.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.