Moderna Inc. named a new chief financial officer as the biotechnology’s coronavirus vaccine moved ahead in wider testing that will determine how safe and effective it is.

David Meline, who served as Amgen Inc.’s CFO from 2014 to 2019, will take over the top finance role at the drugmaker at pivotal moment. Not only is the company leading the race to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infections, it’s also come under scrutiny as executives have sold millions of dollars worth of the firm’s highly-valued shares.

Meline replaces Lorence Kim, who announced plans to leave the company on May 7.