Moderna says it has US$18.5B in vaccine orders for 2022

Moderna Inc. said it has signed vaccine purchase agreements worth US$18.5 billion for this year, along with options for another US$3.5 billion, including booster shots.

In a statement on Monday, the company also said 2021 product sales would be US$17.5 billion, slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of US$17 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Additionally, the company said that it shipped 807 million vaccine doses in 2021. Previously, it had said it would deliver between 700 milion and 800 million doses.

The advance purchase agreements for 2022 are up from US$17 billion worth of commitments it had announced last year. Analysts were expecting US$19.3 billion in Moderna COVID vaccine sales for 2022, according to a Bloomberg survey of analyst estimates.

In premarket trading in New York, Moderna shares were up 0.2 per cent.

Moderna announced the advance orders on the first day of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, where it is scheduled to present Monday morning.