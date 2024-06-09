(Bloomberg) -- Moelis & Co. is investigating an incident involving one of its employees after a video circulated online showing a man identified as one of the firm’s senior bankers appearing to punch a woman.

The video, posted on X, shows a man striking a woman, who then falls to the ground. The man, whose jacket is visibly wet, walks away from the scene as he’s criticized by onlookers.

“We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,” Moelis said Sunday in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg. “We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation.”

The online post identifies the man as Jonathan Kaye, a managing director who leads the business services franchise at the New York-based investment bank.

Kaye declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg.

The video doesn’t show the moments leading up to the incident, which occurred as thousands of people converged in the Park Slope neighborhood for Brooklyn Pride celebrations.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said the agency is looking into the case and further questions would be answered by email. An email seeking more details wasn’t immediately returned.

