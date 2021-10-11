(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and the European Union plan to announce that at least 20 new countries will join a pledge to reduce methane emissions.

The new commitments come from nations including Canada and Germany, according to a person familiar with the matter. Countries in the pact agreed to cut methane emissions at least 30% by the end of the decade from 2020 levels.

Momentum is growing for international climate agreements ahead of global talks next month in Glasgow, Scotland. Countries such as the U.K., Italy and Mexico had already signed on to the methane pledge. Meeting its emissions reduction target could shave at least 0.2 degrees Celsius off global warming by midcentury.

Methane is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases, with more than 80 times the warming impact of carbon dioxide over the short term. But it is also a relatively cheap and easy problem to fix, with the UN finding that as much as 80% of measures to curb leaks from oil and gas operations can be implemented at no cost.

It is an “undeniable display of momentum to take meaningful, urgent action to combat the climate crisis,” said Sarah Smith, Program Director, Super Pollutants at Clean Air Task Force. “The pledge’s supporters are putting methane squarely on the COP26 agenda, where it belongs, and every country in the world should follow their lead and join the pledge immediately.”

Technologies to detect methane have advanced in recent years. Clouds of the gas are regularly spotted coming from fossil fuel infrastructure around the world. Recently, several large clouds were seen by satellites near gas pipelines in Iran. Using an infrared camera, CATF has documented methane leaking relentlessly across Romania.

