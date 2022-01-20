(Bloomberg) -- Add Morgan Stanley to the list of banks expecting crude to reach $100 a barrel later this year.

The bank expects stockpiles to slide even lower by the end of the year, after falling substantially in 2021, according to a research note to clients. Spare supply capacity will shrink to 2 million barrels a day from the current 3.4 million. Investment to boost supply capacity in the oil industry is expected to shrivel 30% by the end of this decade as green initiatives progress.

The bank revised its estimate for when demand erosion from $90 a barrel to $100 due to resilient oil products markets, the analysts, including Martijn Rats said in the note.

