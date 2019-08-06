{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      WALT DISNEY CABLE NETWORKS Q3 REVENUE UP 7.4% Y/Y TO US$4.5B

    • BREAKING

      WALT DISNEY MEDIA NETWORKS Q3 REVENUE UP 8.8% Y/Y TO US$6.7B

    • BREAKING

      DISNEY Q3 ADJ. EPS US$1.35 VS. EST US$1.75

    • BREAKING

      DISNEY Q3 REVENUE US$20.25B VS. EST. US$21.44B

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    23m ago

    Mosaic lays off about 350 as it idles Colonsay mine

    The Canadian Press

    Fertilizer

    Fertilizer Mosaic , BNN

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    COLONSAY, Sask. - The Mosaic Co. says it is cutting about 350 workers at its Colonsay potash mine in Saskatchewan as it ramps up production at a lower-cost operation.

    The fertilizer giant says it has issued 395 layoff notices to hourly workers as it indefinitely idles the Colonsay mine, but expects 52 of those workers to stay on to keep the operation on standby in case market conditions improve.

    The move comes after unprecedented wet spring weather in North America disrupted the planting season and affected fertilizer demand, though potash prices still rose.

    The company says it will make up for the lost Colonsay production by relying both on inventories and production at its lower-cost Esterhazy K3 project in Saskatchewan that it has been developing for years.

    The company committed $1.7 billion in 2015 to accelerate development of the Esterhazy K3 project. The mine, expected to be at full production by 2024, has produced over 400,000 tonnes of ore in the first half of this year.

    Mosaic says the mine closure and production shift are expected to avoid US$40 million to US$50 million in cash spending this year.