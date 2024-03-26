(Bloomberg) -- Only a third of infant and toddler food products meet nutritional requirements, according to a survey of the biggest producers by a food charity.

A review of 1,265 food items sold in 10 countries, including Brazil, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia and the UK, found that just 35% fulfilled all the nutritional standards set by the World Health Organization specifically for these sorts of products, the Access to Nutrition Initiative said.

Marketed for children aged 6 months to 36 months, the products including fruit and vegetable purees and fortified milks were made by Nestle, Danone, Kraft Heinz, HiPP, Hero and Hain Celestial, which according to Euromonitor account for more than 40% of the market share.

Listed multinational companies are under pressure from investors to make their portfolios healthier, particularly with the popularity of weight-loss drugs threatening to erode demand for junk food. Early life nutrition sets the tone for the future, experts say, as children who have come off breast milk or formula are vulnerable to developing unhealthy habits and tastes which could make them overweight or undernourished in the future.

Spokespeople for Danone, Nestle and Hero said that all their products strictly comply with local legislation. Danone added its products offer optimal nutrition for toddlers and support their growth and development.

“Hero adheres to internal nutritional and safety standards that exceed current regulatory requirements,” Stephen Chetcuti, communications director at Hero, said. Nestle is surprised by the conclusions of the report and is looking into the details, a spokesperson for the Swiss food giant said. Kraft Heinz, Hain Celestial and HiPP did not provide comment.

The WHO recommends introducing safe and nutrient-rich foods when breast milk or milk formula alone are no longer enough.

While most of the products reviewed didn’t contain trans fats, the worst kind of fat to eat, and met sodium requirements, only around three in four had no added sugar or sweeteners. None of the companies met the WHO’s labeling requirements such as clarity on the ingredients.

Infant formula makers have been under fire for their marketing of breast milk substitutes too, with campaigners accusing the multinationals of making unsubstantiated claims about the benefits of their products.

