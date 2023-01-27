(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk met with Biden administration officials to discuss ways to advance electric vehicle production, according to the White House.

John Podesta, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden on clean energy innovation and implementation, and Mitch Landrieu, a senior adviser and coordinator on infrastructure, met with Musk at the Washington office of Tesla. The meeting was held Friday, according to a White House official.

The relationship between Musk and the White House has been fraught since Biden took office, with the president saying that it was worth investigating the billionaire’s relationships with other countries after his acquisition of Twitter Inc.

Musk has previously bristled publicly that the White House has hosted events promoting electric cars produced by union labor without acknowledging Tesla’s role in the market. He has said he plans to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he challenges Biden in 2024.

