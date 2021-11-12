Musk sells more Tesla stock, bringing total to US$5.7B

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold almost US$700 million of stock in the electric car-maker, continuing a string of transactions that started this week.

The billionaire on Nov. 11 disposed of 639,737 shares worth about US$687 million, according to regulatory filings.

These latest disposals bring Musk’s total sales this week to approximately US$5.7 billion. Some of the trades were made under a pre-arranged trading plan he established in September.

On Nov. 6, Musk wrote on Twitter that “much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 per cent of my Tesla stock,” and opened a poll allowing users to vote on the matter. Almost 58 per cent of the 3.5 million votes were cast in favor of a sale.

Tesla stock has slumped 13 per cent this week and slipped 0.4 per cent on Thursday to US$1,063.51.

Musk, 50, is the world’s richest person with a net worth of US$294 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.