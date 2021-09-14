N.Y. Vaccine Rule Must Allow for Religious Exemptions, U.S. Judge Rules

(Bloomberg) -- A judge temporarily blocked New York state officials from imposing a Covid-19 vaccine requirement on health-care workers who claim the shot violates their religious beliefs.

U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Albany entered a temporary restraining order Tuesday from enforcing a state Department of Health rule. He set a hearing for Sept. 28 to consider whether the order should be extended.

