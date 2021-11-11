(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. is adding a tracker to make U.S. retail stock-trading activity more transparent.

The tracker, to be available on the cloud-based Nasdaq Data Link platform and Nasdaq.com, will have information dating back to 2016, and a free list of the top 10 traded securities will be updated daily with data from the previous day, New York-based Nasdaq said in a statement Thursday.

“The increased participation of individual investors is rapidly changing market dynamics,” Oliver Albers, senior vice president and head of data for investment intelligence at Nasdaq, said in the statement. “We aim to level the playing field and make data, and by extension, the financial markets, more transparent and accessible to all.”

The move follows bouts of explosive retail trading over the past year, as investors flush with stimulus checks waded into a buoyant stock market. Earlier in 2021, individual investors using online brokerages including Robinhood Markets Inc. banded together on Reddit to drive prices of GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and other meme stocks -- shares bought for reasons other than the companies’ performance -- to astronomical levels.

