(Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada’s capital-markets division finally succumbed to a broader slowdown, hurting the lender’s results in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Profit in the financial-markets division slumped 14% to C$205 million ($152 million) in the three months through October, the Montreal-based bank said Wednesday. Analysts had projected C$252.3 million. Overall profit also missed analysts’ estimates.

National Bank’s financial-markets business has posted stronger results than peers in recent quarters, defying a broader slowdown in Canada’s capital markets, helped by a heavier focus on trading. That trend ended last quarter, with revenue from trading activity sliding 24%.

National Bank shares have risen 2.1% this year, compared with a 7.6% drop for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Also in the results:

Net income fell 4% to C$738 million, or C$2.08 a share.

Excluding some items, profit was also C$2.08 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.24, on average.

National Bank set aside C$87 million in provisions for credit losses. Analysts projected C$95.5 million.

