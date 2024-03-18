US Homebuilder Sentiment Increases to an Eight-Month High
Sentiment among US homebuilders climbed to an eight-month high in March as a limited number of existing homes for sale and mortgage rates that are down from their peak spurred demand.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are piling into Europe’s bond market to raise money, the first Wall Street banks to do so this year as they take advantage of strong funding conditions.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who launched his re-election campaign for a third term on Monday, pledged to build 40,000 new council homes by the end of the decade as part of efforts to address a housing shortage in the city.
A long-delayed condo skyscraper in Manhattan’s Financial District is restarting sales seven years after they first began.
56m ago
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
The association says the increase in part reflected weakness last year, as the result for February 2023 was one of the lowest for the month in the past two decades.
On a month-over-month basis, CREA says seasonally adjusted home sales in February dipped 3.1 per cent compared with January.
CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says February could end being the "last relatively uneventful month of the year" for home sales, due to pent up demand that has been put on hold amid the high interest rate environment.
The number of newly listed properties was up 1.6 per cent month-over-month.
The actual national average home price was $685,809 last month, up 3.5 per cent from February 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.