(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands would likely be able to withstand a possible halt in natural gas flows from Russia next winter, according to the network operator of state-run Nederlandse Gasunie NV.

“As long as certain conditions are met, there will be no mandatory shut-off of the gas supply for consumers over the coming winter,” Bart Jan Hoevers, director of Gasunie Transport Services, said in a statement. “What remains essential, however, is that we reduce our natural gas consumption together.”

The European Union is facing its worst energy crunch in decades, with major gas supplier Russia curbing shipments amid growing tensions over the war in Ukraine. Gazprom PJSC has halted supplies to several EU nations, and there are concerns that flows won’t return to normal when the main gas link to the bloc ends maintenance next week.

Several conditions would need to be met for the Netherlands to absorb any supply loss from Russia, according to Gasunie. These include a continued demand reduction of about 20%, no capacity caps on the country’s coal-fired power plants, and gas storage levels filled to at least 80%.

In addition, German gas imports from the Netherlands would need to be limited to 35 billion cubic meters from west to east in Germany’s transmission network. That volume, roughly the total annual consumption in the Netherlands, is the maximum the system can handle, according to Hoevers.

Gasunie warned “the actual situation may deviate significantly from the figures used for the calculations” in the event of a cold winter or lower supplies of liquefied natural gas.

Emergency measures including boosting production from the Groningen field aren’t necessary, Hoevers said. Dutch authorities -- wary of earthquakes triggered by drilling -- have repeatedly said they plan to wind down output at the field and would only increase output as a last resort.

Dutch officials have instead removed limits on coal-fired power plants to improve energy security, joining other some European countries in turning to the heavily-polluting fossil fuel.

