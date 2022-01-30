(Bloomberg) -- New York City will provide free antiviral pills, home-delivered, to people who test positive and are at higher risk from Covid-19, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday.

“We want to make sure that no one with Covid has to move throughout the city,” Adams said at a press briefing in the Bronx. “We want you to take advantage of this.”

Both oral anti-viral medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration -- paxlovid from Pfizer Inc. and molnupiravir from Merck & Co. -- will be available in limited quantities, according a City Hall press release. They will be delivered in partnership with Alto Pharmacy.

Adams said that the omicron surge that again made New York City the U.S. epicenter for Covid-19 had receded considerably.

Average daily reported infections over last week are just above 5,000, according to city data, compared with a 28-day average of more than 20,500. Daily hospitalizations have fallen to an average of 267 compared with a 28-day average of 659.

As the surge has fallen around New York, the city now has one of the state’s lowest rates of infection.

