(Bloomberg) -- The US Northeast will wilt this weekend as shifting weather patterns drive a quick-moving burst of heat across New York City.

Temperatures in Central Park could reach 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) Saturday, tying a record for the date, as heat advisories stretch from New Jersey to northern New England, the National Weather Service said. As quickly as the heat arrives it will leave, with readings falling to more seasonal levels by Monday.

“The brunt of it should just be a one-day thing,” said Matt Wunsch, a weather service meteorologist in Upton, New York on Long Island. “At the minimum we will be close to all the records in the city.”

The searing heat comes as climate change is fueling extreme weather around the globe. France is on track to have its hottest May ever. Temperatures in India have soared above 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Manhattan typically gets one May day when temperatures hit at least 90 degrees and the last time that happened was in 2018, according to weather service records going back to 1869.

It’s often hard to drive temperatures so high in the eastern U.S. this time of year because the Atlantic is still cool, Wunsch said. But weather patterns have shifted, so the prevailing flow is coming out of the west and over land, where heat has been building in the Great Plains for days.

In addition to New York City, temperatures in Trenton and Philadelphia could reach 97 Saturday -- with humidity it could feel as hot as 100. Boston, where the heat will arrive later, could reach 94 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday, while Burlington, Vermont will be 85 on Sunday.

