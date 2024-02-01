(Bloomberg) -- Newell Brands Inc. is cutting about 190 jobs as it closes a home-fragrance distribution facility in Ohio as part of a restructuring plan to simplify operations.

The layoffs are scheduled to begin on March 8, according to a filing last month with Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services. The maker of Yankee Candle products said last year that it planned to close eight of its North American distribution centers by the end of 2024. Newell is also cutting 7% of office jobs.

