Nextdoor Inc. will go public through a special purpose acquisition company in a deal expected to value the local social network at US$4.3 billion.

The San Francisco-based company will merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, a blank-check vehicle created by the venture capital firm of billionaire Vinod Khosla, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. Nextdoor will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol KIND.

The transaction will generate proceeds of $686 million. That includes a US$270 million private investment from T Rowe Price Group Inc. and Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC, as well as Dragoneer Investment Group LLC and other backers. It’s expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Nextdoor was founded in 2008 with the goal of creating a sort of local version of Facebook. The app serves as a venue for people to organize events, chronicle local raccoon sightings and report suspicious activity. Critics have said it frequently facilitates racial profiling and a culture of fear.

The company had been considering various options for going public as far back as October, Bloomberg reported at the time. With the new funding, Nextdoor hopes to accelerate its growth. The company wants to attract additional users in the more than 275,000 neighborhoods in which it operates, boost engagement on the app and bring in additional advertisers, according to the statement.

Along with the deal, the company said it’s starting the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, a nonprofit to help locals rejuvenate their neighborhoods through grants. The nonprofit will be funded by Chief Executive Officer Sarah Friar, co-founders Nirav Tolia, Sarah Leary and Prakash Janakiraman, and founding investor Bill Gurley, committing a portion of their ownership in Nextdoor to the organization.