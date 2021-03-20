(Bloomberg) --

Nigeria’s deep seaport in Lagos, which will allow bigger vessels to dock and help ease congestion, plans to start operations in 2023, according to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State.

Congestion at the country’s biggest port in Apapa, which handles about 80% of shipping activities, has hampered the easy movement of cargo from the seaport to the rest of the country.

The first phase of the Lagos deep seaport is being funded by a $629 million loan from China Development Bank and it’s being built by China Habour Engineering Co Ltd.

