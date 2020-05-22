Nissan Considering More Than 20,000 Job Cuts, Kyodo Says

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. is planning to cut more than 20,000 jobs across the world, as the Japanese carmaker grapples with closed factories and showrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kyoko News reported.

The coronavirus pandemic is hurting demand for automobiles and driving the need to cut production, the Japanese news agency reported. The job cuts are part of a mid-term restructuring plan that Nissan is due to unveil on May 28, Kyodo said.

Nissan is planning to cut about 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in annual fixed costs and book restructuring charges as the coronavirus pandemic further depresses the carmaker’s sales, a person with knowledge of the measures said last week.

Read more: Nissan Said to Plan $2.8 Billion in Cost Cuts, Book Charges

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.