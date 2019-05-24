No Company Wants to Win This Round of Retail Earnings Bingo

(Bloomberg) -- New tariffs, skittish consumers and no margin for error: 2019 is shaping up to be more challenging than expected for U.S. retailers.

Here’s an unscientific look at what happened last quarter, based on conference calls and statements from the companies over the past two weeks. Call it retail bingo, but it’s not a game anyone wants to win:

Now that most major companies have reported first-quarter results, the overarching theme is a dimmer outlook for what may come next. After largely escaping last year’s levies on Chinese goods, retailers are bracing for a big hit ahead if the latest tariffs on $300 billion of consumer goods -- think everything from clothing and shoes -- is implemented.

How bad is it? The shares of all 27 members of the S&P 500’s Retailing Index have fallen in the past month. Even companies with strong results, like treasure-hunt emporium TJX Cos., soccer-mom favorite Target Corp. and discount king Walmart Inc., have been weighed down by concerns in the wider industry.

