Nordstrom rises as chain sidesteps other department-store woes

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN:UN) reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates, avoiding the challenges that department store peers are grappling with -- at least for now. The stock jumped on the news.

Second-quarter earnings per share were 90 cents, exceeding the average estimate from analysts. Revenue fell 5.1% from a year earlier to $3.78 billion, compared with projections for $3.85 billion.

Key Insights

Nordstrom’s results may offer the industry some hope that the department-store business model can still be viable. Erik Nordstrom, the company’s co-president and chief executive officer, said Nordstrom is “focused on driving our top-line, and while this can take time, we are confident in our ability to manage through cycles.”

Still, there are challenges ahead. The company, which had earlier said net sales could be flat this year, is now saying they’ll be down 2%. It also narrowed its earnings range to US$3.25 to US$3.50 from US$3.25 to US$3.65 previously.

Seattle-based Nordstrom is making a big bet on New York: It will open a flagship store there in October -- a seven-story, 320,000-square-foot behemoth that targets women. It will also open two small format local stores in the city in September. In Los Angeles, where it’s already operating local stores, it has had success increasing customer engagement through services and in-store pick-up, it said.

Nordstrom said upcoming tariffs have not been incorporated into its outlook for the year, but the company is evaluating them and estimates their impact to be “relatively immaterial.” Retailers have been watching the situation closely, with Macy’s Inc. and J.C. Penney Co. not yet including any tariff impact in official guidance.

Market Reaction