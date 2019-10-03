TORONTO -- North American stock markets bounced back from a weak start to the quarter even though U.S. services data further signalled a slowing economy.

While the U.S. services sector has been steady, ISM's reading fell last month to its lowest point in more than three years. That came two days after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September to its weakest level since June 2009 and Wednesday's report of a pullback in small business hiring.

And Friday's non-farm payrolls report is also expected to be weak, says Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"We're just continuing to get more confirmation that things are slowing," he said in an interview.

U.S. markets posted their worst start to October in more than a decade with the Dow Jones industrial average losing 838 points in two days while the Toronto stock market was down nearly 350 points.

Cieszynski said they mostly bounced back Thursday after being oversold.

"It went down really quickly and now we're just probably seeing some bargain hunters stepping in or the bears backing off for the short-term," he said.

An additional contributing factor to the gains is that investors are hoping the weak numbers will prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again later this month.

However, the more times rates are cut, it starts to raise questions about the U.S. going into recession and what that means for corporate earnings, said Cieszynski.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 58.06 points at 16,369.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 122.42 points at 26,201.04. The S&P 500 index was up 23.02 points at 2,910.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 87.02 points at 7,872.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.02 cents US compared with an average of 75.22 cents US on Wednesday.

Eight of the 11 major sectors on the TSX were higher led by health care. It gained 4.6 per cent as shares of cannabis producers rebounded with Aurora Cannabis Inc. up 8.1 per cent and Canopy Growth Inc. rising 6.2 per cent.

Real estate was nearly one per cent higher following reports of strong housing sales last month in Toronto and Vancouver. Toronto area home sales rose 22 per cent in September from a year earlier as the cost of buying a house also pushed higher, the Toronto Real Estate Board said Thursday.

Industrials rose even though shares of Dorel Inc. shares fell 15.4 per cent to a new record low and Linamar Corp. tumbled 10.3 per cent after the auto parts maker warned that a strike at General Motors in the U.S. was taking a bite out of its bottom line.

Energy was up as shares of Husky Energy Inc. and Encana Corp. climbed about four cent despite lower crude prices on concerns about weaker global demand.

The November crude contract was down 19 cents at US$52.45 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 8.2 cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

Materials was one of three sectors lower on the day with Goldcorp Inc. and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. closing down even though gold prices rose.

The December gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$1,513.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.7 cents at US$2.55 a pound.

The price of gold had slipped after the Fed said it was probably done cutting rates, added Cieszynski.

"Now that it looks like they're going to have to cut rates again, up goes gold again so gold is moving more off of central banks."