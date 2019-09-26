TORONTO -- North American stock markets were relatively subdued Thursday despite the frenzy taking place in Washington, D.C. over efforts to impeach the U.S. president.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 6.11 points to 16,790.40, breaking a three-day slide.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.59 points at 26,891.12. The S&P 500 index was down 7.25 points at 2,977.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 46.72 points at 8,030.66.

The lack of big movement on the broader index follows the pattern of the past couple of days as investors consolidate as they wait for signs of the market's direction, says Mike Archibald, Associate Portfolio Manager with AGF Investments Inc.

"I think everybody's waiting on looking for the next catalyst to move the market in either direction, so whether that be political or whether that be macro or more likely probably Q3 earnings reports, which start off in the U.S. in a couple of weeks," he said in an interview.

Thursday's decrease in U.S. markets came a day after they rose when President Donald Trump signalled that a trade deal with China could come sooner than people think. That reversed Tuesday's losses in response to Democrats announcing they would begin a formal impeachment inquiry.

Archibald doesn't see Thursday's decreases in the U.S. linked to Congressional testimony about a whistleblower complaint that accused Trump of pushing Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, one of his main political rivals in next year's U.S. presidential election.

With bond yields down, investors moved to defensive dividend-yielding stocks that pushed up sectors such as utilities, real estate and financials.

"The yield proxies in both Canada and the U.S. are performing well again today so that points to me that investors are still somewhat uncertain on the macro backdrop as well as what Q3 earnings is going to bring and so where they are putting cash to work is in areas that have dividends and are offering some level of quality and safety," he said.

The heavyweight financials sector rose as banks had another strong day with the Bank of Nova Scotia gaining on heavy trading. The bank index is up 8.5 per cent from the August lows on the possibility of higher yields in the fourth quarter and 2020 along with better economic times ahead, added Archibald.

"So things would obviously lend themselves fairly well to Canadian banks continuing to do well."

The materials sector was lower as copper prices dropped following the downgrades of some big Canadian companies that pushed shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. down 10.5 per cent.

The December gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,515.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.45 cents at US$2.58 a pound.

The energy sector was also down as crude oil prices fell slightly.

The November crude contract was down eight cents at US$56.48 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 7.5 cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.41 cents US compared with an average of 75.36 cents US on Wednesday.

Archibald expects light trading activity ahead of the resumption of trade talks next month between the U.S. and China because the market in China is closed next week due to a holiday.

"It's a bit of a wait and see game here," he said.

"Notwithstanding anything that comes out of left field, it feels like the markets are probably going to continue to consolidate here for the next couple of weeks and then you'll see once we get to third quarter earnings what direction the market wants to go."