Oct 18, 2021
North Korea Launches Missile That May Be Ballistic, Japan Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile Tuesday, Japan’s Coast Guard said, in its latest test of a weapon since ramping up provocations last month.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message that an unidentified projectile was fired toward waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. No other details were provided.
The launch comes after North Korea tested several new weapons systems in September designed to deliver nuclear warheads to South Korea and Japan -- two U.S. allies that host the bulk of American troops in the region.
One of the weapons was what North Korea called a “hypersonic missile,” suggesting the regime had come closer to putting nuclear warheads in high-speed gliders that can evade U.S. missile defenses.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:35
Danone CFO says inflation pressures may worsen next year
-
Looking to monetize your YouTube account? Find your niche, experts say
-
1:38
Google's new Pixel and Android beef up iPhone competition
-
6:41
Auto parts maker shakes 'dingy…full of grease' reputation in war for talent
-
6:46
Disney delays ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Black Panther’ sequels in 2022 schedule shuffle
-
2:21
Netflix stock in winning spot month after ‘Squid Game’ release