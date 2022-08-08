(Bloomberg) -- Any potential curbs to Norwegian electricity exports amid an energy crunch need to follow European Union power-market rules, the lobby group for the nation’s utilities said.

The country is one of Europe’s top exporters, but water levels in southern Norway are so low that Energy Minister Terje Aasland is considering limiting exports to prevent domestic shortages this winter. As Europe’s energy crisis worsens, any restrictions would be yet another blow for nations from Germany to the UK who rely on cheap Norwegian hydropower to help keep the lights on.

Aasland and Premier Jonas Gahr Store are meeting with parliamentary leaders on Monday morning to brief them on the power market situation and parliament may be called back from its summer break to discuss the issues or any action needed, local media reported.

Norway isn’t an EU member, but is part of Europe’s single energy market and its rules state that countries aren’t allowed to curb flows to neighbors for prolonged periods. Cuts would only be allowed if an emergency situation is declared. The Energy Ministry didn’t respond to requests for comments on any potential measures.

“If there is something that we do not need in a difficult time it is to undermine the cooperation and the predictability of power trade and flow that the European energy transition depends on, or Norway’s commitment to that cooperation and rules of exchange,” Toini Lovseth, executive director of markets and customers at industry group EnergiNorge, said by email.

Norway Mulls Curbing Electricity Exports to Avoid Shortages

Norway gets almost all of its electricity from its vast hydro resources. Historically, it has been able to export a hefty surplus and still have among the lowest prices in Europe. But after a dry spring, hydro reservoirs in the worst impacted area stand at 49.3%, compared with a median of 74.9% for the 2000-19 period.

Utilities benefit from selling electricity abroad, especially when prices are as high and volatile as they are now. The nation’s biggest power producer, Statkraft AS, supports “a well-functioning market system for power where Norway can import power in dry years and export power when we have a power surplus,” it said by email, declining to comment further on any potential curbs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.