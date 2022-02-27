(Bloomberg) -- Norway has decided to start the process to remove Russian assets from its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo on Sunday.

The government decided to freeze Russian holdings in the wealth fund in response to Russia’s actions in the Ukraine, the prime minister said. The fund held $3.3 billion in shares and bonds in the country at the end of 2020.

