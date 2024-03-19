(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk Fonden, the enterprise foundation behind Novo Nordisk A/S, will work with Nvidia Corp. to build a supercomputer in Denmark to help research and innovation in health care, life sciences and the green transition.

Researchers from Denmark’s public and private sectors will be able to use the computer, which will run on Nvidia’s artificial intelligence technology and will be one of the world’s most powerful machines, according to a statement.

The Novo foundation has committed about 600 million kroner ($87 million) to fund the supercomputer center while the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark is contributing 100 million kroner. Eviden, a unit of Atos Group, will deliver and install the machine, to be named Gefion, later in 2024.

