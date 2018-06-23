Jun 23, 2018
Novo Says Tresiba Shows Significantly Better Blood Sugar Control
(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S said its diabetes treatment Tresiba showed “significantly improved” blood sugar control and lower rates of hypoglycemia compared with insulin glargine U300 in real-world evidence study.
- Novo says that adults with type 2 diabetes who were treated with Tresiba saw a significant reduction in HbA1c and a 30 percent lower rate of hypoglycemic episodes after starting basal insulin.
- The findings will be presented on Monday at an American Diabetes Association event in Orlando, Novo said
