(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S said its diabetes treatment Tresiba showed “significantly improved” blood sugar control and lower rates of hypoglycemia compared with insulin glargine U300 in real-world evidence study.

  • Novo says that adults with type 2 diabetes who were treated with Tresiba saw a significant reduction in HbA1c and a 30 percent lower rate of hypoglycemic episodes after starting basal insulin.
  • The findings will be presented on Monday at an American Diabetes Association event in Orlando, Novo said
  • Link to the full statement

