Novo Says Tresiba Shows Significantly Better Blood Sugar Control

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S said its diabetes treatment Tresiba showed “significantly improved” blood sugar control and lower rates of hypoglycemia compared with insulin glargine U300 in real-world evidence study.

Novo says that adults with type 2 diabetes who were treated with Tresiba saw a significant reduction in HbA1c and a 30 percent lower rate of hypoglycemic episodes after starting basal insulin.

The findings will be presented on Monday at an American Diabetes Association event in Orlando, Novo said

Link to the full statement

To contact the reporter on this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger in Copenhagen at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.