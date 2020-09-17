(Bloomberg) -- Nuvei Corp. gained as much as 35% in its Toronto trading debut on Thursday, riding the seemingly insatiable wave of demand for technology shares that has swept the globe in recent months.

The company, which supplies payment technology to vendors, is among a cluster of companies, including Shopify Inc., that are benefiting from the shift to e-commerce during pandemic lockdowns. Its expected $700 million raise would mark the biggest tech offering in the history of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the exchange said in a statement.

“The rebound in technology names is a good sign for the private tech companies with plans to publicly list their shares in the coming weeks,” CIBC analyst Stephanie Price wrote in a note on Sept. 17. With tech IPOs such as Snowflake Inc. surging more than 100% after its debut, investor demand remains strong, she added.

Information technology stocks are up 79% from their March low on Canada’s largest exchange, compared to a 59% gain in the S&P 500 information tech index since March. Nuvei’s listing follows Dye & Durham Ltd.’s July offering, which raised C$172.5 million ($131 million). Another Montreal company in the merchant software business, Lightspeed POS Inc., raised C$276 million in an IPO last year.

Shares of Nuvei were priced at $26 but climbed as high as $35.

Backed by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec and private equity firm Novacap Investments Inc., Nuvei has about 50,000 customers and supports transactions in nearly 150 currencies. The company is designed to connect business owners and customers “no matter where or how they do business, ” Nuvei Chairman and CEO, Philip Fayer said in an statement on Thursday.

The global mobile commerce and e-commerce market is expected to increase to $6.3 trillion by 2024 from $3.4 trillion in 2019, according to Nuvei’s prospectus, citing eMarketer, a market research company. Nuvei generated revenue of $245.8 million and adjusted Ebitda of $87.2 million for Fiscal 2019, according to its prospectus.

Nuvei’s shares are trading on so-called “if-and-when-issued basis” until the offering closes on September 22, according to a separate statement by the company.

As of August 31, 2020, there were 211 technology companies listed on both TSX and TSX Venture Exchange with a combined market capitalization of $289 billion, according to the TMX Group.

