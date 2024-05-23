(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia isn’t showing any signs of slowing.

From a niche chip supplier to the videogame industry, the company has transformed into the single largest provider of cutting-edge accelerators that power artificial intelligence applications.

Wall Street had high expectations going into the company’s earnings update on Wednesday and Nvidia produced yet another set of blowout results — with strong performance, a bullish sales forecast, a 150% boost to its quarterly dividend and a 10-for-1 stock split.

“It’s unlike anything we have seen in tech since the 1995 start of the Internet,” Wedbush Securities Inc. analyst Daniel Ives said. “It’s 1995 deja-vu with the big difference that Nvidia is generating more cash than some countries,” said Ives.

Here are five charts showcasing Nvidia’s meteoric growth:

Price Return

If you had invested $1,000 when Nvidia went public in January 1999, your investment would amount to about $4 million. Among shares valued at more than $1 billion in market value, the stock has one of the strongest lifetime returns.

Revenue

Nvidia’s revenue more than tripled to $26 billion during the first fiscal quarter — more than what nearly three-fourths of companies in the S&P 500, including McDonald’s Corp., Mastercard Inc. and Charles Schwab Corp., added over the past year.

Market Capitalization

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have more than doubled this year, adding about $1.1 trillion in market capitalization. This makes it one of the fastest market-value additions in US stock market history — it’s added more than Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. combined.

Net Income

It’s not growth at all costs for Nvidia. The business has never been more profitable, with net income surging more than 2,000% over the past two years, bringing in nearly $15 billion in the past quarter. Only Alphabet, Apple Inc. and Microsoft generated bigger profits in the past quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Wealth

Nvidia shares have been on a tear, boosting Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s net worth by about $40 billion as of Wednesday’s close. The pace of value addition has helped the Nvidia co-founder outperform his fellow multi-billionaires this year. Huang, who is the 20th richest person listed in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, was worth about $84 billion. His net worth is set to take another leg up as Nvidia’s shares rise by more than 10% in intraday trading on Thursday.

