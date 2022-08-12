(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed six bills aimed at expanding abortion access, seeking to bolster the city’s status as a haven for women from states with severe restrictions on the procedure.

The legislation includes a mandate for clinics operated by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to provide free abortion medication. It also prohibits the use of city resources to detain people for performing the procedure, and forbids city agencies from cooperating with out-of-state law enforcement about abortions performed in New York.

“Abortion is health care, and, with the signing of these six bills into law, the nation will know that New York City will always defend the right for all people to access an abortion,” Adams said in a statement Friday.

The laws, championed by the female-majority City Council, come after Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul signed a similar statewide package in June that included new legal protections for abortion patients and providers. That legislation came just ahead of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, repealing the constitutional right to an abortion.

The bills signed by Adams also call for the city to conduct a public-education program about access to abortion care, as well as an outreach campaign warning residents about facilities that deceptively advertise reproductive-health services.

The legislation also requires city health agencies to issue annual reports on the number of births and abortions provided, accounting for both New York City residents and non-residents.

