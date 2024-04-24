(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams reversed proposed cuts to the police department and early childhood education after the city was able to lower the cost of migrant care and tax receipts came in better than forecast.

The mayor’s $111.6 billion budget for the year that begins July 1 adds $2.2 billion to the spending plan he unveiled in January. That restores some, but not all, of the cuts he said were necessary eight months ago. The plan requires approval by the City Council, which is likely to add additional expenses to the budget before finalizing it.

“There’s not one savings we found that we wanted to do,” Adams said Wednesday of the cuts the city still plans to make.

The budget includes spending $62.4 million to hire 1,200 additional police officers by the end of 2024, reversing Adams’s previously announced plans to pause NYPD hiring. The decision to restore funding for new NYPD classes, but not elminate other cuts, was the result of “tough choices,” Adams said.

In August, Adams proposed $3.7 billion in spending reductions over a four-year period to manage what city budget officials estimated as a $7.1 billion deficit in the coming fiscal year and multibillion dollar deficits in future years.

At the time, Adams blamed those deficits on the city’s unexpected costs to care for migrants and settle outstanding labor contracts. More than 192,000 migrants have come to the city since the spring of 2022, many of them intending to seek asylum.

But late last year, the Adams administration implemented 30- and 60-day time limits on shelter stays, and since then the population of migrants has plateaued at around 65,000 people. The city has spent $4.3 billion caring for migrants over the past two years.

In recent months, Adams announced plans to scale back or eliminate some of the most unpopular cuts he had initially proposed, including restoring some police department recruit classes and litter basket pickup services. But some reductions will remain — including $58 million in cuts to library funding and some operating money for a group of 34 cultural nonprofits, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Earlier this month, Adams said the city would restore $500 million in education funding, including more than $90 million for the expansion and marketing of the city’s 3K program and $56 million for special education programs in the city’s universal pre-K program. The restoration of funding for early childhood programs came amid growing outrage from parents and educators and after popular children’s YouTube star Ms. Rachel criticized Adams’s spending cuts.

Now, “every child who wants a seat will have access to one,” Adams said of the city’s 3K program. Budget officials had proposed cutting spending in the program by eliminating vacant seats, despite high demand and limited space in many parts of the city.

Read More: NYC Mayor Cancels Plan for Cuts to Libraries, Senior Services

The city still faces future year budget deficits of more than $5 billion in the following three fiscal years, according to the Adams administration.

