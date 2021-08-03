(Bloomberg) -- Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, called for the state legislature to bring impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Tuesday statement came less than a month after the Brooklyn borough president and Cuomo appeared together at a press conference in the city.

At that July appearance, the two struck a chummy tone and expressed excitement at an opportunity to work together if Adams goes on to win the general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. The attorney general’s report backing up allegations that the governor sexually harassed women has complicated that relationship.

“Attorney General James conducted a thorough and revealing investigation that yielded disturbing conclusions about the conduct of Governor Cuomo,” Adams said. “It is now the duty of the New York State Assembly to take swift and appropriate action and move forward with impeachment proceedings if the Governor will not resign.”

Read more: Cuomo Defiant After Probe Finds He Sexually Harassed Women

Adams’s statement was a momentous step: A key challenge for any New York mayor is to forge a productive relationship with the governor in Albany. Incumbent Bill de Blasio, who has frequently been a loggerheads with Cuomo, said earlier the governor was no longer fit to serve.

Curtis Sliwa, the Republic nominee for New York City mayor, called for Cuomo to step down in a statement of his own. “Cuomo must go,” Sliwa said in a statement. “He could do us all a big favor by resigning now.”

