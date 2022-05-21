(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election.

“I spoke to Anthony Albanese early this morning as he was preparing to address his supporters. It was a warm conversation and I’m really looking forward to formally meeting with him soon,” Ardern said in a statement.

“Australia is our most important partner, our only official ally and single economic market relationship, and I believe our countries will work even more closely together in these tumultuous times,” she added.

Ardern also acknowledged the strong working relationship she had with outgoing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Albanese’s Labor Party is set to take power for the first time since 2013, after Morrison conceded defeat on Saturday night.

See Australia’s Albanese Set to Take Power as Conservatives Ousted

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.