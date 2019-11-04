(Bloomberg) -- Oversea-China Banking Corp.’s third-quarter profit fell as soaring provisions for bad debts overshadowed higher lending and wealth management income.

Net income slid 6% to S$1.17 billion ($861 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from S$1.25 billion a year earlier, Singapore’s second-biggest bank said Tuesday. That was in line with the S$1.2 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

OCBC’s earnings followed those of smaller competitor United Overseas Bank Ltd., which last week reported profit growth that stemmed largely from wealth management and offset swelling provisions.

The bank said the increase in loan-loss provisions reflects weaknesses in specific industries and the global economic slowdown.

Net interest margin shrank 2 basis points from the previous quarter, reflecting declining interest rates.

Assets under management at Bank of Singapore, OCBC’s private bank, rose 5% from a year earlier, contributing to gains in non-lending income.

Get More

