Nov 4, 2019
OCBC Profit Falls as Provisions Overshadow Lending, Wealth Gains
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Oversea-China Banking Corp.’s third-quarter profit fell as soaring provisions for bad debts overshadowed higher lending and wealth management income.
- Net income slid 6% to S$1.17 billion ($861 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from S$1.25 billion a year earlier, Singapore’s second-biggest bank said Tuesday. That was in line with the S$1.2 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- OCBC’s earnings followed those of smaller competitor United Overseas Bank Ltd., which last week reported profit growth that stemmed largely from wealth management and offset swelling provisions.
- The bank said the increase in loan-loss provisions reflects weaknesses in specific industries and the global economic slowdown.
- Net interest margin shrank 2 basis points from the previous quarter, reflecting declining interest rates.
- Assets under management at Bank of Singapore, OCBC’s private bank, rose 5% from a year earlier, contributing to gains in non-lending income.
