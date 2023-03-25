(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce new anti-crime measures Monday, which include a plan for offenders to be made to repair the damage they cause “as quickly as possible.”

The aim is for those responsible for offenses such as vandalism or graffiti to start cleaning up their crimes within 48 hours of receiving an order, according to a government statement.

The initiative is set to begin in 10 areas before being rolled out across England and Wales next year. Victims and affected communities, alongside local police and crime commissioners, will also be asked for input on the type of punishment or consequences offenders should face.

“Anti-social behavior can ruin lives,” Michael Gove, the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, told Sky News on Sunday.

He also confirmed the government plans to ban nitrous oxide under the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act. Young people in the UK have been increasingly using nitrous oxide as a recreational drug and littering streets with spent cannisters. Nitrous, known as laughing gas, used commercially to make whip cream, is readily available in shops and online.

Law and order is seen as a crucial battleground issue in the next general election, widely expected in 2024, though Sunak can call it as late as January 2025. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has made reducing crime one of his five core “missions” as he seeks to persuade the electorate that after 13 years of Tory rule, it’s time to switch parties. In a speech Thursday, Starmer vowed to take on big technology companies that profit from the sale of weapons or promote content that helps radicalize young people.

--With assistance from Emily Ashton.

(Updates with comments from Michael Gove in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.