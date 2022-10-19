(Bloomberg) -- The offshore Chinese yuan retreated for a second day, hitting the lowest point since August 2010 when offshore trading first started. The currency is under pressure from a stronger dollar and surging US Treasury yields, with the two- and five-year climbing to the highest in 15 years.

The offshore yuan fell as much as 0.7% to an all-time low of 7.2744 per dollar during Wednesday’s afternoon session in New York. The onshore yuan closed Wednesday 0.42% weaker at 7.2279 per dollar, the lowest since January 2008.

The cautious sentiment surrounding Chinese stocks might also spill over into the currency market. So far this week, China’s onshore equities as well as offshore indexes that track Chinese companies have sold off, lagging their global peers. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index slumped on Wednesday, on track for its lowest close in more than nine years. Beijing’s Covid-19 infections swelled to the highest in four months on Tuesday, stoking concerns about potential curbs for the capital.

“The yuan weakness is always a worrying bellwether for Asia FX,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Toronto, wrote in a report. “It is also hemorrhaging into G-10 with the euro down.”

