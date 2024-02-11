(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined following last week’s advance after Iran’s foreign minister flagged the Israel-Hamas conflict could be moving closer to a diplomatic solution. Trading remained muted with many Asia markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

Brent fell as much as 0.8% to below $82 a barrel, after gaining 6.3% last week, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $76.

Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks in Beirut and discussed the potential release of Israeli hostages, including with senior officials from Hamas. “Developments in Gaza are moving toward a diplomatic solution,” he said, without offering any specifics on timing.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Sunday that civilians would be directed out of harm’s way before an Israeli military operation in the southern city of Rafah.

Oil has traded within a band of about $10 for most of this year as nervousness over the conflict in the Middle East has been partially offset by ample global supply and a shaky demand outlook — especially in China, the second-biggest consumer.

Production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico — which helped the US export an unprecedented volume last year — is seen hitting another record this year. Output is said to rise almost 5% to 6.4 million barrels a day by the end of 2024, major pipeline operator Plains All American Pipeline LP said in its fourth-quarter earnings presentation.

Meanwhile, there are additional downside risks to demand forecasts for China, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said in a note, citing a surge in electric vehicle sales and conversations with local consumers.

Traders will this week be looking to monthly reports from both OPEC and the International Energy Agency for further indications of supply and demand.

