(Bloomberg) -- Crude held gains after a drone attack on oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia underscored geopolitical risk in the Middle East and as investors assess signs of progress in trade negotiations with China.

Futures on Monday were little changed after climbing 0.7% on Friday. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said oil operations weren’t interrupted after a small fire was extinguished at a natural gas liquids plant at the at the Shaybah field. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post the U.S. is “doing very well with China, and talking!” after his top economic adviser said recent phone calls between U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators had been “positive.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Tsuyoshi Inajima in Tokyo at tinajima@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Serene Cheong at scheong20@bloomberg.net, Aaron Clark

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.