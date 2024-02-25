Oil fluctuated on Monday as traders await fresh clues about global supply and demand balances.

Brent traded above US$81 a barrel after shedding more than 2 per cent last week, with West Texas Intermediate near $76. Participants at International Energy Week in London, a major industry gathering, are set to weigh the outlook for oil this week, while U.S. inflation data will shape expectations for when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

In wider markets, a gauge of the U.S. currency was steady, while most other commodities including copper were weaker.

Oil has traded in a narrow band for the past two weeks, with tensions in the Middle East and OPEC+ supply curbs offsetting the impact of higher production from outside the group, including the U.S.

“Oil prices should stay anchored near term” amid “substantial non-OPEC+ supply growth over the next few years,” Francisco Blanch, commodity strategist at Bank of America Corp., said in a report.

The cartel and its allies including Russia are widely expected to prolong their current cutbacks into the next quarter at their meeting early next month.

“We still expect OPEC+ to extend cuts through the second quarter of 2024, and to only gradually and partially phase out the latest package starting in the third quarter,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Daan Struyven said in a note. For now, the bank expects prices to remain in a $70-to-$90 range.

There are some positive signals on demand. In China, a boom in travel during the Lunar New Year holidays has raised hopes of a more sustained recovery in consumption. Local refiners have been snapping up cargoes from across the world since the mid-February holiday, according to traders, as well as having increased term supplies from Saudi Arabia for March.

Among market metrics, timespreads have been holding in a bullish backwardated pattern, while prices of physical crude in the U.S. have also been strengthening in recent weeks as buyers turned to American grades to avoid Red Sea shipping disruption.

Prices: