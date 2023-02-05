(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after sinking to the lowest close in about a month as traders took stock of the outlook for demand in China and the latest sanctions on Russian energy flows came into effect.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $73 a barrel after tumbling more than 3% on Friday as a bumper US jobs report bolstered the case for more rate increases from the Federal Reserve. International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said at the weekend that China’s economy could be poised for a stronger-than-anticipated rebound that’ll boost demand for crude.

A European ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil products in response to the war in Ukraine came into effect on Sunday. The measure is coupled with a price cap similar to one in effect for crude, and designed to curb Moscow’s revenues while enabling products to flow to third countries.

Oil has endured a bumpy start to 2023 even as China’s ditching of Covid Zero fanned a wave of speculation that the world’s largest crude importer will ramp up imports. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have opted to maintain supply cuts, with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, saying at the weekend that the kingdom will remain cautious about raising supply.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a forecast that oil will top $100 a barrel this year, while raising the possibility of a serious supply problem in 2024 as spare production capacity runs out. With sanctions likely to cause Russian oil exports to drop and Chinese demand expected to recover, prices will climb, analyst Jeff Currie said on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh on Sunday.

Despite crude’s tumble on Friday, Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — remains in backwardation, a bullish pattern. The gap was 21 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with 18 cents in the opposite contango structure a month ago.

