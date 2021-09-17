If supply issues caused by storm Nicholas are resolved we could see a pull-back on crude prices: Analyst

Oil declined amid Russia’s plans to boost upcoming overseas oil sales and as the dollar rallied.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1.9 per cent on Friday. Russia will increase its oil exports in the fourth quarter by 3 per cent, according to Interfax. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar gained for a second session, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

“There’s been demand destruction starting with higher prices across energy markets broadly and there’s Russian’s plans to raise its global oil sales,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Despite weaker headline crude prices on Friday, U.S. benchmark crude futures have gained this week due to signs of tightening supply. In the U.S., government data this week showed that crude inventories tumbled to the lowest level since 2019. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities as well, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45 per cent so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching.

But as prices climb there are increasing signs governments are growing uneasy with the knock-on effects. U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration is looking into high gasoline prices, while China said this week that it will sell oil from its strategic reserve.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October delivery fell US$1.04 to US$71.57 a barrel at 10:31 a.m. in New York; prices are on track for a 2.7 per cent gain this week

Brent for November settlement fell 86 cents to US$74.81 a barrel

Growing supply tightness has pushed crude markets into a more backwardated, bullish pattern with near-dated prices more expensive than those further out. Meanwhile, products like propane that are used in heating and rally seasonally in the winter are trading at multiyear highs as natural gas prices surge.

With the focus on high energy prices across Europe, the International Energy Agency’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said gas prices could remain high for weeks to come on strong demand. He also said he would be surprised to see oil above US$100 a barrel, despite a strong rebound in demand this year.

