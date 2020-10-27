55m ago
Online Sales Boom, Holiday Spending, U.S. Stimulus: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Warehouse operators across the U.S. are rushing to hire workers amid a boom in online sales, a bright spot for a labor market that faces mounting challenges
- There’s little consensus among U.S. economists when it comes to forecasting holiday spending this year
- U.S. senators departed the Capitol for a pre-election break Monday, making the logistics for passing a fiscal stimulus package by next Tuesday practically impossible, even as the coronavirus continues to infect tens of thousands of Americans daily and inflict economic damage
- The cost of no serious action on climate change will result in chronic damage that’s likely to strip almost 10% off global production by 2100, Bloomberg Economics estimates
- The EU endorsed Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO, bolstering her bid as the U.S. backs the only other contender
- Major shipping companies are setting records for the largest load of containers as they ride an unprecedented wave of demand for everything from housewares to medicine
- The U.S. and India will sign a defense agreement and boost trade ties in high-level talks that come as the South Asian nation sees its worst border conflict with China in four decades
- A catalyst is emerging for the Canadian dollar that is gnawing at the central bank’s influence and potentially its monetary policy: the performance of global equities
- Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner called for a broad pact to resolve the country’s currency problems, which she describes as its biggest structural problem amid mounting pressure to devaluate the peso
